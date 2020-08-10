Working for the Weekend | ACL Festival, an immersive light event and more

Let us help you plan your weekend!

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here. Whether you want to grab your mask and get out of the house, or would prefer to attend a virtual event, there's something for you to do.

Here are a few things going on this weekend.

Typically, the first two weekends in October involves thousands of people packing Zilker Park to see musicians on multiple stages. That's not possible this year, but the ACL Music Festival lives on virtually. This year's free event, taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be a livestream including some new performances and past favorites.

This weekend, the Light Wizards are lighting up Centennial Plaza in Round Rock with an interactive light audio-visual experience for all ages. LED flow artists will entertain people as they are led through colorful exhibits in the plaza. It's a non-contact event. Masks and social distancing are required. Tickets are $20, kids 2-years-old and under are free. Kids 12 and under will get free glow-in-the-dark items.

Support multicultural women and nonbinary small business owners in Austin. There are over 90 creative small businesses to help out. You can attend virtual workshops and artist talks, and on Saturday they have their CraftHER Curbside event.

Other events going on: