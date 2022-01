The baby boy was born minutes into the new year at 12:09 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealthCare is celebrating its first birth of 2022 with the arrival of a baby boy.

The boy was born just minutes after midnight at 12:09 a.m. He was born at St. David's Women's Center of Texas weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

Hospital staff dressed the baby up in New Year's attire and took photos of him, and his mother. Take a look at the photos below:

