Partnerships for Children hosts virtual gala to raise money for children in foster care

The virtual gala is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Partnerships for Children (PFC) will host their 2020 Gala this weekend to raise money for children in the foster care system in Central Texas.

Due to the coronavirus, the event will be held virtually for the first time ever and will be streamed live from Cover 3. KVUE's Tori Larned will emcee this year's event.

Leaders with the organization say the coronavirus has significantly impacted children in the foster care system, and they need the community's support more than ever.

"We have seen during these unprecedented times just how important the services we provide at PFC are to the vulnerable population we serve," said Elisabeth Carrell, PFC's event director. "We have had to pivot to include food scarcity as a need we've been addressing, providing hot meals with local partners and grocery gift cards through H-E-B."

It is not too late to register for the event, which is free to anyone this year. Once registered, guests can participate in a silent auction that is already underway.

Guests can bid on things like restaurant gift cards, sailing on Lake Travis, photography sessions, wine tastings, indoor skydiving, jewelry and accessories, skin care and facials, a signed University of Texas football by Tom Herman, exercise classes and much more. See the full list here.

"The event this weekend is crucial to keeping our programs running at such a critical time for our kids and families," Carrell said.

The event is Saturday, June 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will receive a Zoom link to attend.

If you cannot make it but would still like to show support for PFC and children in foster care, consider making a donation or sponsoring a backpack for children so they have the school supplies they need to succeed.