13-year-old Central Texas boy takes leap of faith to find a family

In this week's Forever Families, 13-year-old Tanner went to Austin Hollywood Adventures with KVUE's Tori Larned, where they learned how to be stunt doubles.

AUSTIN, Texas — Life is an adventure, and one Central Texas 13-year-old is taking a leap of faith to find his forever family.

Tanner loves pushing himself in many aspects of his life, whether it is getting better at football, learning a new instrument or trying to open his heart to a new family.

Tanner is an intelligent, mature teen boy who is easy to get along with and is resilient and respectful.

When he went out to Austin Hollywood Adventures with KVUE's Tori Larned, he did things he would not normally do, like ziplining. He feels accomplished when he overcomes the things that scare him most.

"The only thing that scared me is what I was thinking in my head," Tanner said.

That applies to life, too. Uncertainty can be scary.

"I just like overcoming fears," he said.

Tanner was a great listener as he learned how to execute the stunts nearly perfect!

It helps that Mark Anthony, the owner of Hollywood Adventures, makes sure people get more out of their experiences than just the action, itself.

"Right now, you can take a risk. You can zip line down. Sometimes you go pretty fast in life. Sometimes you go slow, but you have to enjoy the scenery," Anthony said.

Tanner also learned how to perform a fake fight scene and run from an exploding van!

On a normal day, when Tanner is not training to become a stunt double, he also likes to fish, cook, roller skate, practice football and hang out with friends.

Tanner is also committed to his academics and achieving success through his education. He is independent in completing his school assignments. He wants to go to college and play in the NFL, ideally for the Kansas City Chiefs because he loves Patrick Mahomes.

While he has goals and dreams, Tanner wants to make the journey with a family open to learning new things and supporting him along the way.

When asked what he would tell his future family if they are watching, Tanner said: "Please support me."

Tanner needs a family who is patient and understanding. The ideal situation would be for him to be the youngest or only child.

Tanner will thrive on security, stability and love which is something he has longed-for his entire life.

To learn more about Tanner or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

