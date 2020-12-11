Heart Gallery Reveal: Hundreds of Central Texas foster kids waiting for adoption

You can RSVP to participate in the virtual event online.

AUSTIN, Texas — Partnerships for Children is hosting its annual Heart Gallery reveal event Thursday. It will kick off on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. online.

The Heart Gallery of Central Texas is a community outreach program made up of about 200 to 300 children at any one time. Professional photographers volunteer to take photos of children in foster care with the goal of capturing the attention of families across Texas.

The event is usually a day when organizers line up children's portraits in a gallery for everyone to see. But this year, KVUE's own Tori Larned will be hosting the event virtually. You can RSVP to participate in the virtual event online here.

PHOTOS: Heart Gallery of Central Texas 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"It pretty much takes their profile off a piece of paper and brings life to them," said Marilyn Briggs, the Heart Gallery program coordinator. "It brings so much value and sometimes that is the only chance that some of these kids have for that kind of exposure."

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

The children featured in the Heart Gallery and on the Forever Families segments with KVUE are typically considered harder to place. That can mean they are older children, sibling groups or children with special needs.

"I say it’s amazing and actually heartbreaking at the same time because they get dressed up and wear their best outfit, and they say 'Do you think someone is going to want to adopt me?'" said Kori Gough, the executive director at Partnerships for Children.