Young boy is 'tired of being alone' and wants to find a forever family

Andrew dreams of adoption and being in a big family. He loves going to school and being outside.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Life is about overcoming obstacles and facing fears. Andrew is eight years old, and he's already had to overcome a lot.

He's been in foster care since he was five, and he's eager to be adopted and be a part of a forever family.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Andrew, his caseworker, Jessi, and the Little Speedster's crew in Dripping Springs for dirt biking.

Andrew admitted he was a little nervous at first and it took him a minute to get comfortable.

Jessi held up a sign that read "Andrew's #1 Fan," which made Andrew smile when he saw it. Jessi, who has been Andrew's assigned caseworker for the last three years, said she thinks of him as her own.

That love is mutual.

"I love Jessi. She is the best caseworker I've ever met," Andrew said.

The Little Speedster's team spent hours with Andrew until he was able to get off his training wheels.

"It just felt amazing. People coaching me, it’s amazing," Andrew said.

Andrew said he would love to be a part of a big family but would also be grateful just to be adopted at all.

"Oh yeah! I want four siblings, two older and two younger," Andrew said. "I'm just tired of being alone."

To learn more about Andrew or to put in an inquiry to adopt his, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

