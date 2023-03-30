Teen boy waits patiently for a forever family to love him

Virgil likes the outdoors and drawing. He's hoping to find an affectionate adoptive family after years in the Texas foster care system.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In order to be a good fisherman, you have to have a lot of patience. You wait and hope to feel a tug from the water with a glossy fish attached to the pole.

Virgil is a 16-year-old boy who has gotten very used to waiting. He's been in the Texas foster care system for four years, hoping someone will adopt him.

"I’m most excited, when I find a forever family, that they are caring, loving and affectionate," Virgil said.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Virgil at the Bass Pro Shop in Round Rock for a day of fishing fun. The staff was so kind to Virgil and even let him take home his own fishing kit and fish inside the store!

Virgil said he finds peace and quiet when he goes outside. He likes laying in the grass and looking up at the sky. Then he draws what he sees.

“I write about my colorings and drawings just to know what I was thinking when I drew them," Virgil said.

Virgil has experienced many hardships throughout his childhood and said he doesn't know when he will fully be able to talk about all of it. But he hopes his future forever family will understand.

“When I do tell them about that, or if I want to tell them about that, for them just to accept and praise me for who I am, I guess. Or not praise me, but enjoy the time that we have together," he said.

Virgil is a very creative, calm and sweet boy who likes hugs and says he is ready to be adopted.

To learn more about Virgil or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

