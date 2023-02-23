Teen boy in foster care wants to find a loving forever family

Victor loves video games, pizza and hugs. He tries to keep a positive mindset as he waits to find an adoptive family.

AUSTIN, Texas — Victor is 14 years old and in the eighth grade. He has been in foster care for several years now.

He is a sweet boy who is shy at first but quickly warms up and is eager to show and receive affection.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Victor at the Pinballz Lake Creek location. The staff was so kind and let him play all the games he wanted, baked him a delicious pepperoni pizza and handed him a stuffed animal upon arrival.

Victor told the KVUE crew that he likes to keep a positive mindset whenever he gets stressed or sad about being in foster care. He said he just thinks of something happy.

Victor has five siblings that all live in different places. Although he's not getting adopted with his siblings, he wants to keep a relationship with them.

"Every time when I think about my sister, it makes me cry," Victor said.

Victor is excited and hopeful about the thought of adoption and finding a forever family.

"[I want to] play with them," Victor said.

Victor is in need of a forever family who can love and comfort him.

To learn more about Victor or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

