Forever Families: Meet Tristan, a little boy in need of special care

AUSTIN, Texas — Every single day, more than 1,000 children in foster care in Central Texas wait and hope for a forever family to adopt them. KVUE's Hannah Rucker was able to spend the day playing with one of those sweet children, 6-year-old Tristan.

When you meet Tristan, it's pretty hard not to fall in love with him, from his silly faces and snuggles to his dimples and his little bare feet as he runs on the grass.

His current caretakers say he is very empathetic. He can immediately tell when someone is sad, and he cries during sad movies.

More than anything, Tristan is just a little boy in need of a family to love and care for him.

He has special needs and doesn't always speak in full sentences, but he is very bright and soaks things up like a sponge. He likes to read, count and go to school.

To learn more about Tristan or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.