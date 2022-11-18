Meet Timothy, an 11-year-old boy with dreams of finding a forever family

Timothy is a thoughtful young boy who wants to play for the Philadelphia Eagles someday.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Timothy is 11 years old and in the fifth grade, and he is as sweet, cuddly and kind as he looks. He is always polite and respectful, and his personal relationships mean so very much to him.

For this Forever Families shoot, Timothy spent the day playing games in Round Rock at Monster Mini Golf and Lazer Tag.

Timothy is very thoughtful and at one point while playing games at the arcade, he whispered to his case worker, Elaine Mata, that he wanted to win a red stuffed elephant to give to his little sister.

"He loves being with his sister, playing outside, playing with video games," Mata said. "He has a very big heart. He's a great kid."

Timothy's younger sister was adopted, but he would love to stay in contact with her and he always enjoys his visits with her.

Timothy loves football and is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. His dream is to become a professional football player and play for the Eagles.

"I'm from Pennsylvania, and that's just my team," Timothy said.

To learn more about Timothy or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.

