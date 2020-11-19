10-year-old Austin boy doesn't let search for a forever family stop him from following his passions

In Forever Families, KVUE highlights Timothy, or Tim, a 10-year old boy who loves Beyblade, Legos and puppies!

AUSTIN, Texas — Three...two...one...go! Timothy counts down the seconds ahead of the next battle in his favorite game – Beyblade.

Tim is a shy but energetic boy who loves to build things. Legos are his favorite.

So many things stand out about this 10-year-old, including his sweet heart, energy, great imagination and his love to teach others about his passions.

He even taught KVUE's Tori Larned how to play Beyblades during their time together.

His caseworker Tony Finch said every minute spent together with Tim is a blessing.

"He has a big personality. He really likes to laugh. He likes to make jokes, make funny faces. He just likes to be himself and just enjoy, you know, the time that we have together. We always have a good time and have fun together," Finch said.

PHOTOS: Meet Forever Families child Timothy 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

While Tim loves many things, his heart is drawn toward puppies and would love for his future family to have one or more.

"They're really cute, cuddly and friendly," he said.

Tim does well in school, particularly in a one-on-one environment. He says his favorite things at school are recess, science and math.

While Tim has so much to offer, he wants a family to walk alongside him through it all. When asked what he is looking for in his family, he said simply for them to be "nice people."

More than that though, Tim's family will need to be nurturing, but be able to provide him with a very structured environment. He needs a family that will be patient with him and reminds him of how special he is. Tim should be in a home where he is the only child or one where there are older siblings.

One thing he would not mind having someday – a good ole fashion birthday party when this pandemic is over.

To learn more about Timothy or send an inquiry to adopt, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.