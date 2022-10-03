This 11-year-old boy loves animals. He would also love to find his forever family

Tim says he's tired of living in different foster homes and would like to live in one place.

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it's their cute button noses, their squishy paws or their furry bellies. Tim, an 11-year-old in the Texas foster care system, feels peace in the presence of snuggly cats.

"I like cats because it's nice to have something next to me," Tim said.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker spent the day with Tim at Austin Pets Alive!, where he was able to connect with a wide range of felines who are looking for their forever homes – just like he is.

"Everyone wants to be adopted," Tim said.

First, Tim played with a sweet little black cat. He told Rucker that when he gets adopted, he plans to come back to visit it.

"Once I get adopted, I'm coming back here for that cat," Tim said.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Tim 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Math is Tim's favorite subject at school. He enjoys solving problems and figuring things out in life.

As for his future career, he sees himself as an engineer type.

"I want to create the PS6," Tim said.

More than anything, Tim said he's looking to stay in one place. He said that moving from foster home to foster home can be exhausting.

"CPS can be confusing," Tim said.

He also said he would love a house with pets and siblings.

To learn more about Tim or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.