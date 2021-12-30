Spunky 12-year-old looking for a forever family

Rose has a great sense of humor, loves to be creative and wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

AUSTIN, Texas — The second you meet Rose, you can easily tell she's a fashionista. The 12-year-old is someone who is able to find the beauty and creativity in everyday things.

"Well, I really grew up with people telling me what to wear and what not to wear. And at that point, I decided I'm tired of people telling me what to wear," Rose told KVUE's Hannah Rucker.

She has a special confidence and inner strength.

"It makes me stand out for who I am. I'm not sure how other people see themselves, but whenever I see myself, I think about my personality," Rose said.

Rucker met up with Rose at a cool and quirky jewelry shop called VINCA USA, located on Fourth Street in Austin. Rose was able to make her own necklace – and she even picked out some rose gold tones!

When she grows up, Rose wants to be a police officer.

"After all the things I've been through, I want little kids and other people not to go through the things I've been through," she said.

Rose likes to kick the soccer ball and play with arts and crafts, and she loves to show her smile.

"I like to smile to let other people know someone cares," Rose said.

As for her forever family, Rose thinks she would do best as an only child so she can really get that one-on-one time with her new parents.

To learn more about Rose or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.