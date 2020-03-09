Forever Families: Meet Noah

The 17-year-old loves playing video games, and someday wants to create them too as a video game designer!

AUSTIN, Texas — It doesn't take many words to realize Noah is one-of-a-kind. Underneath his quiet and humble facade is a kind and ambitious teenager.

The 17-year-old values family. He hopes to have two siblings and a dog – he is a pet lover after all!

Noah is not afraid to take on new challenges. He just started playing football this year, made his high school team and is starting to find his groove.

When he is not on the field, he loves to play video games. He said not many people know how good he is.

"I can beat games very fast," he admitted.

Like the smart kid he is, Noah wants to make a career out of his passion. Someday he hopes to be a video game creator.

Joe Carrivan has spent a lot of his life designing video games, and shared his expertise and words of encouragement with Noah.

"It's pretty hard, I'm not going to lie. But take it one step at a time. You can get there. It's something you don't need to feel rushed about. Embrace the journey," Carrivan said.

While this advice was very helpful for Noah, he is also a great advocate for himself and is determined to succeed. Now all he needs is a family to support his dreams.

He would also thrive in a family that can help him build his self-esteem and self-efficacy, setting expectations and a stable routine.

The family needs to be positive, good listeners and supportive of Noah and his interests.

To learn more about Noah or send an inquiry to adopt, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.