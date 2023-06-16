Sweet teen boy hoping to find a forever family before he starts high school

Milo is 14 years old. He likes baking, tinkering with technology and reading "Home and Garden" magazine.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week on KVUE Daybreak, we feature a child in the Texas foster care system who is looking for a forever family to adopt them.

Milo is a 14 years old and starting high school in the fall. He is often found with a sweet treat nearby and enjoys spending time in the kitchen.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Milo, as well as Rachel Salim, owner of the local bakery Sweet Charli Girl. You can taste Salim's treats every Sunday at the Mueller Farmers Market, or you can order some on her website.

She allowed Milo to bake some delicious cookies in her very own kitchen. Milo also fed treats to "sweet Charli girl" herself, the sweet black lab that Salim named her bakery after.

Milo explained what it takes to be a good baker.

"Be precise," he said

Milo has a sweet, gentle energy about him. He said he often thinks about finding a forever family.

"I stay looking at the phone," Milo said.

Milo enjoys reading "Homes and Garden magazine," and he's also really good with technology and likes tinkering with new devices.

He said he hopes God can help him find a family for his own.

"I hope God prays for me," Milo said.

Milo is about to enter into high school and would like to do so with a family by his side.

To learn more about Milo or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

