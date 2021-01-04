'I love you' | 9-year-old Austin-area boy sends this message to his future family

In this week's Forever Families, KVUE is highlighting Michael, a 9-year-old boy with a big heart and a love for animals.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are too many qualities to count that make Michael so special.

Whether it is the 9-year-old's smile, laugh or big heart, he radiates light everywhere he goes.

KVUE's Tori Larned got the chance to hang out with him at Berkeley Farm, playing with the baby goats, admiring a piglet and just having fun.

It was clear in the hour they spent together, Michael values making everyone around him feel important. He was funny too!

Michael only had the best things to say about his friends.

"I like them. They are really fun. They are kind. Friendly. We share stuff a lot. We hang out with each other a lot. We are really good friends," he said.

Taking guesses! Do you think Michael is a Ninja?



That's a secret between us.... But what's not a secret is that he wants a #ForeverFamily so bad!



Let's get him adopted. I'll have his full story tomorrow morning on @KVUE #DaybreakATX. pic.twitter.com/JHQDIoYcTX — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) March 31, 2021

While Michael shares his love with everyone, he hopes someday soon a forever family will give him that in return.

"A family that cares about me. One that won't send me a way. Like that is what I would like to have," Michael added.

When Michael is not around animals, he likes playing with LEGOs and video games. You can also catch him outside taking part in tons of different sports with his friends: basketball, football, soccer, dodgeball, you name it!

He is already thinking about his future, too. He hopes to protect people by being in the FBI, SWAT or military.

This beautiful and vibrant boy will thrive with a patient and experienced family who is ready to love and accept him. He needs a structured environment where there are clear boundaries and expectations.

Michael also needs strong parental figures who are able to help him learn to grow independently and create positive relationships with peers and adults. He would love younger siblings and pets.

If he could tell his future family one thing, it is "I love you."

To learn more about Michael or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.