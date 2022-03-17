Meet Micah, a sweet teen with special needs looking for a loving family

Micah loves being outside, playing with puzzles and eating snacks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Micah is 13 years old and in seventh grade. And although he's not able to tell you with words what he's feeling, he certainly has his own way of communicating.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker was able to spend some one-on-one time with Micah. He quickly warmed up to her and sweetly touched her face while they were swinging.

Micah's caretaker spends each day with him.

"He's pretty independent himself. You just have to have a lot of energy to play with him. He's really playful. He's always in a good mood," Brenda Gutierrez said.

When he warms up to you, he really warms up, and his smile has a way of making you feel all fuzzy inside.

"He loves playing with staff and kids," Gutierrez said.

Each day, Micah enjoys putting together colorful puzzles. He also loves a good bite to eat. You will rarely catch him without a bag of fruit snacks nearby to munch on.

"He's always wanting a snack or something sweet," Gutierrez said.

Micah loves the outdoors so much that every day he finds a new stick to carry around with him.

As someone who is high energy and has special needs, Micah needs parents who are able to give him the dedicated attention and love that he deserves.

To learn more about Micah or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.