From the outdoors to the books, this well-rounded Austin teen looks for a family to accept him

In this week's Forever Families, KVUE's Tori Larned takes Jaden out to Glendolach Farm to hang with horses.

AUSTIN, Texas — A calm and serene ranch full of horses and other animals is right where this young boy feels right at home.

It is not that Jaden, 13, wants to live on a ranch (although I'm sure he would love that too), but he loves spending time outdoors.

He also loves connecting with others whether its animals or people.

"I like to have someone to play with all the time," Jaden said.

One thing that makes Jaden so special is his personality that is truly out of this world.

He is outgoing, open-minded, thoughtful, respectful and incredibly smart! He is not afraid to hide it either.

"I'm the second smartest in my class. I have As and Bs," he told KVUE's Tori Larned during their time out at Glendolach Farm.

He was constantly asking questions at the farm and learning new things.

When Jaden wants to take it easy, he pulls out his LEGOs, plays with friends or watches sports. However, if he is being honest, he said you will most likely find him getting lost in his next book.

"Whenever I have a book in front of me, I'm practically zoned out of everything else around me," he said.

While Jaden has a lot of love to give others, he hopes he finds a caring and outdoorsy family that will support him, give him love and attention.

He is a talented boy and just needs someone to support him to realize his potential.

Jaden would do well with a family that is able to provide a loving, structured, and consistent environment. The ideal family would be where he is an only child or the youngest and where he would be supported in keeping his existing relationship with his grandmother.

To learn more about Jaden or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.