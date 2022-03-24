17-year-old Laci hopes to get adopted before she ages out of the Texas foster care system

Laci loves the color blue, tacos and math. She wants to teach special education when she grows up.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the old saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And for 17-year-old Laci, it all looks beautiful.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker was able to spend the day with Laci at Wonderspaces, a 28,000-square-foot interactive art show in Austin.

"Art makes me feel love. You feel it in your heart," Laci said.

As they walked through each colorful and stunning exhibit, Laci was able to escape into another world and focus on the good in front of her.

Laci is 17, which means she is about to age out of the Texas foster care system. She's really hoping to find a home before that happens.

"I have to move place to place to place. I feel like I get kicked out and then I keep having to go somewhere else," Laci said.

Laci loves the color blue, she likes eating tacos and math is her favorite subject. She said she wants to be a teacher when she grows up.

"I want to teach special ed," Laci said.

For the last exhibit at Wonderspaces, called "The Last Word," Laci wrote a note for the next person who came by. The note was an example of Laci's kind heart.

"I wrote, 'You look pretty today,'" Laci said.

To learn more about Laci or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.