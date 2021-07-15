Austin-area girl looking for an adoptive family to add color to her life

In this week's Forever Families, we reintroduce Jazmin, who we have highlighted before, but it was via Zoom. This story is much more glamorous.

AUSTIN, Texas — Everyone loves getting pampered sometimes, especially Jazmin, who usually thinks about others before herself.

The 13-year-old is in the foster care system and hopes to find her Forever Family very soon.

KVUE shared Jazmin's story almost a year ago, but it was via Zoom because of the pandemic. She deserved a much more glamorous story, so this time around, Tori Larned and the Heart Gallery of Central Texas took her out to Bleu Nail Café in North Austin to get to know her more!

Safe to say, Jazmin had a blast. She got a facial before getting her nails done in a sparkly purple color.

While Jazmin sat in the salon chair, she opened up about her life.

"I like drawing and gaming on my computer and doing cartwheels in the yard," she said.

She loves being around her friends, who she says are kind and funny.

The last time we spoke with Jazmin, she had the courage to sing on-camera, because she loves it so much.

Since then, she has continued to practice, but has also taken some drama classes. When she grows up, she wants to be an actress.

"I just love acting," Jazmin said.

When Larned asked her what type of genres she wants to star in, Jazmin said horror because it would be fun.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: meet Jazmin 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

Jazmin is full of perseverance and determination. No doubt, she will make her dreams come true.

Like her purple sparkly nails, Jazmin has a bright future ahead. She hopes her future also has a forever family in it, and they do not need to be perfectly polished.

"I just want them to be fun, caring and always be there to support me," she said.

Jazmin would love to have siblings. She also hopes her parents will help her continue her passion for music and acting.

PHOTOS: Meet Jazmin, who is looking for a forever home 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

She loves the snow and would love a family willing to go on trips to places that are colder. She also has a great sense of humor and hopes her future family will crack some jokes with her.

Jazmin is described as a young girl who is caring, curious and adventurous. To learn more about her or send an inquiry to adopt, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.