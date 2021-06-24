Forever Families: Kira dreams of getting adopted before she ages out of foster care

Kira is 17 years old, which means she is about to age out of the foster care system. She hopes she finds a Forever Family before that happens.

AUSTIN, Texas — All kids have dreams they want to achieve whether they want to be an astronaut, a rock star, or the next president.

At 17 years old, Kira has always dreamed of being a mermaid. But as she nears closer to aging out of the Texas foster care system, she really just dreams of finding a family who will adopt her before that happens.

Kira is a very sweet and caring teenage girl, who is very considerate of others' feelings. She loves making people smile, but that part comes naturally to her.

"I make jokes. I don't know. When I'm around my friends I'm always happy and they're always happy," Kira told KVUE's Tori Larned.

Kira is very outgoing. She loves sports like swimming, track, softball and volleyball.

She also has no problem making friends and meeting new people. She said her favorite thing about her friends is that they are always by her side when she is going through tough times.

"They understand the things that I go through, even though they don't technically know what I'm going through," Kira said.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Kira 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Kira also loves Mermaids, so we introduced her to Marielle Henault with Aqua Mermaid School.

Kira wants to know more about Mermaids. She believes in the supernatural, saying that someone would have to have seen mystical creatures at least once in history, and they are not just created by the imagination.

Henault said she likes being a mermaid because she loves fitness, fun and being who she wants to be.

"If you want to be a mermaid ... if you want to be a princess ... you can be whatever you want," Henault said. "What I realized is that when you become a mermaid, you make people happy around you."

Whatever the reason, Kira is having fun with life. However, at 17, she is also preparing for her future too. She gets strong grades and after college she wants to become a veterinarian or a police officer.

"I want to change the perspectives of cops and how they people, their race," Kira said.

Kira identifies her personality as one who talks a lot, but doesn’t like big crowds. Kira has undergone many obstacles in her past; however she continues to strive and be the best that she can be. Kira has become very open-minded and receptive to change.

Kira would do well with a family that is able to provide a loving, nurturing, and structured living environment for her.

"I want them to be loving and caring and understanding that my past is in the past and I've changed a lot," Kira said.

She would do well in either a single parent home or two parent home with smaller children. She also adores animals, so a pet would be a plus!

To learn more about Kira or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Go to kvue.com/ForeverFamilies to see more features.

MORE FOREVER FAMILIES CHILDREN:



