Teen sisters in need of a forever family

Kendra and Te'Asia love giving hugs, playing outside and being read to.

AUSTIN, Texas — When biological parents aren't in the picture, having a strong sibling bond can help many children cope with the unpredictable journey of growing up in foster care.

Sisters Kendra and Te'Asia are two peas in a pod who even enjoy wearing matching outfits. Kendra is the oldest at 14 years old, while Te'Asia is 13.

While verbal communication is limited for both girls, they have their own way of communicating and quickly showing affection. They both love to give hugs to one another and to others.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with the pair at Ceramics N' More in Pflugerville to paint and chat. It's an art shop on East Pecan Street where you can choose from a wide range of designs and colors.

Both of the girls love to be read to and love playing with dolls, listening to music, dancing, doing their hair, completing arts and crafts and playing outside.

"They are very affectionate little girls. They love to have fun," said Vianey Martinez, the sisters' caseworker. "Kendra here is a jokester, so she loves all things fun and silly. And Miss Te'Asia here, she loves all things pretty, girly."

Martinez said it's very important that the sisters get adopted together.

"They've been together since the beginning of time," Martinez said. "They have a very close bond attachment to each other."

The sisters are currently staying with their foster mom, who is hopeful that they will find a forever family to take care of them.

To learn more about Kendra and Te'Asia or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

