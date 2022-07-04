'I don't mind where I go' | 11-year-old Keegan has been in the foster care system for a year

Keegan likes video games, science class and eating tomatoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Every single day, more than 1,000 children in the Texas foster care system wait and hope to be adopted and find their forever families. Keegan, a sweet 11-year-old, is one of those children.

Keegan is in the fifth grade. He's been in the foster care system for one year, and he is taking life one day at a time.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with him at Pinballz Lake Creek to play some games.

"There was one part of the interview that really stuck out to me," Rucker said later. "He said if he doesn't end up getting adopted, it's OK – he doesn't mind being alone,"

"I don't mind where I go," Keegan told Rucker.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Keegan 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Keegan loves video games and even got to meet a professional gamer while hanging out with Rucker at Pinballz. Chance Morris, known online as "Sodapoppin," is one of the most followed streamers on Twitch.

Keegan also said that science class is his favorite subject, red is his favorite color and tomatoes are his favorite food.

"I like science because of the experiments, red because it's bright and tomatoes because they're juicy and delicious," Keegan said.

Keegan has amazing manners, always saying "please" and "thank you." He even shared his pizza with Rucker!

"Here, you can have these slices!" Keegan said.

Keegan ended the day at Pinballz with a cool prize and hope for the future.

To learn more about Keegan or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.