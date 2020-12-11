'I care about others and I'm a happy person': 16-year-old boy looks for loving family to adopt him

He is a young boy who wants a family ready to support him through the ups and downs of life.

AUSTIN, Texas — Joseph is a sweet and supportive 16-year-old boy looking for a forever home.

He loves to express himself or hone in on his emotions through many different outlets, whether it's sports or drawing.

"It keeps me focused. It helps me calm down when I'm frustrated or angry at something," he said.

His favorite sport is basketball, but swimming is a close second. He would love to make a career out of either someday.

When he is not playing sports with his friends or team, he loves to draw and help out his friends and family.

"I'm very helpful to people. I care about others and I'm a happy person," he said.

When I asked Joseph about one thing that would surprise people about him, he said many people do not know he used to be a dancer. Hip hop.

When it comes to the perfect family for him, he said it is one that is always there for him.

"[A family] that looks out for me and just makes sure that I'm doing the right thing and keeping me on track," he said. "I kind of grew up with a family that wouldn't really check on me that much. They kind of really didn't pay attention to me. They were just doing their own thing, and I felt like I was abandoned."

But Joseph's love stems far and wide and he has dreams of doing big things in this life with a loving family by his side.

To learn more about Joseph or send an inquiry to adopt, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.