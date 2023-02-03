Teen girl dreams of having a forever family after moving 20 times

Jazmin is almost 14 and loves art, ice cream and making friends.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Many children entering the foster care system are forced to grow up much faster than other kids in their same age group. Some children have to move dozens of times – sometimes even across the country.

That's the case for 13-year-old Jazmin. She's been in foster care for the last four years.

"My caseworker told me the other day that in the last four years, I’ve moved around more than 20 times," Jazmin said. "It’s been a lot."

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Jazmin at the Museum of Ice Cream in the Domain for a sweet treat and some fun in the different pink-hued activity rooms.

"My favorite ice cream is chocolate chip cookie dough," Jazmin said.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Jazmin 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Jazmin turns 14 next week, so the Museum of Ice Cream put a candle on her treat. When Rucker asked Jazmin if she's excited to turn 14, she said yes – but she also said she's not ready to grow up yet.

Jazmin is still in contact with her biological parents and siblings. She said she will always have love for them, but she is ready for a new chapter.

“That forever family bond that we can have, like going on little trips together or just doing little things together. I look forward to those little family moments that we can have," Jazmin said.

Jazmin said she feels happy when she can express herself through art.

“Art doesn’t have to be beautiful all the time. It doesn’t have to be Vincent Van Gogh, it doesn't have to be Bob Ross or whatever his name is. It doesn't have to be any of that," Jazmin said. "It can be abstract, it can be anything. You could make your hair into some crazy, whacky ponytails, and that’s still art."

To learn more about Jazmin or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Photos by John Langford Photography.

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube