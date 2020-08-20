Forever Families: Meet Jazmin

Jazmin is 11 years old and loves to dance, sing and play the guitar.

AUSTIN, Texas — Confidence and kindness are two things Jazmin radiates as soon as you talk to her.

Naturally, the 11-year-old is as an artist to the core. She loves making abstract art, dancing, singing and playing the guitar. She said these creative outlets help her cope.

"You mostly get all of your feelings out when you are frustrated or something," she told KVUE's Tori Larned during their interview.

She got to talk to a guitar teacher, Tanya Winch, from Kids in A New Groove during that interview. When asked about her hopes and dreams, Jazmin admitted she already writes her own songs and hopes to be a singer someday.

PHOTOS: Meet Jazmin, who is looking for a forever home 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

"At this place I'm at right now, we have guitar lessons. I didn't really know I liked guitar until I started getting into it a couple of months," Jazmin said.

If Jazmin is not expressing herself through the arts, she is looking for a new adventure.

She loves to go out and do fun things like visiting a park, going swimming, or going window shopping at the mall. As long as she is around other people, she is having a good time.

I’m completely amazed by Jazmin, our #ForeverFamilies child this week! She wants to be a singer someday, and at just 11 years old, she already has the confidence for it. She played and sung her own song knowing I was going to share it ahead of tomorrow’s segment 🤩🎙#DaybreakATX pic.twitter.com/TXS1eszGrS — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) August 19, 2020

When asked what she was looking for in a forever family, she simply said, "I just want someone who will take care of me and love me forever."

However, she loves the snow and would love a family willing to go on trips to places that are colder. She also has a great sense of humor and hopes her future family will crack some jokes with her.

Jazmin is described as a young girl who is caring, curious and adventurous. To learn more about her or send an inquiry to adopt, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Currently, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.