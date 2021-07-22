12-year-old Austin-area baker hopes to find sweet family to adopt her

Meet Jayden, a 12-year-old who is as sweet as can be. Getting adopted will make her life a whole lot sweeter.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sugar, spice and everything nice. That's Jayden.

"I like anything with sugar in it," she said.

The 12-year-old has many layers that make her unique! She is sweet, funny, loving and smart. The only thing she is missing is her forever family.

Jayden loves baking and said it is something she grew up doing with her grandma.

"Whenever I was younger and my grandma was making birthday cakes for us, I would always sneak in and take extra peaks," she said.

It also makes her feel in the moment, which is really important to her.

Jayden is very smart and open to learning, which came in handy at Make it Sweet in North Austin because she learned so many new baking tricks!

If she doesn't know something, she said YouTube is her best friend.

"I watch YouTube to learn things," she said.

While Jayden enjoys cooking and baking, she said it is something she does for fun. She has other aspirations when she grows up, like being an actress.

"The reason I want to be an actress when I grow up is I'm pretty funny at times," she said.

She is also considering being a detective and thinks she would be great at it!

However, Jayden has many childhood years ahead of her. So, for now, she also spends time cheerleading, doing gymnastics, listening to music and hanging out with friends.

Most importantly, she finds joy in making people smile and laugh.

When it comes to her forever family, Jayden would love spending family time doing activities like camping, arts and crafts and eating out. She would be thrilled with a home in the country with farm animals and a bedroom for her upstairs.

She hopes her future family will allow her to be independent but also help guide her. Most of all, she just hopes she can find a loving and caring family who will make her life a little bit sweeter.

To learn more about Jayden or to send an inquiry to adopt, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Currently, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.