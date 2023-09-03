Forever Families: Meet 15-year-old James

James wants to get a job and make his own money. He also wants to try out for football.

AUSTIN, Texas — James is a 15-year-old boy in the Texas foster care system who is determined to find success, despite the challenges he has been faced with during his childhood.

James said he's been in foster care since he was four. He often has to move, which means he also has to change schools.

"Every time I move, I have to relearn names," James said.

He said another tough thing is having to describe his home life to people and tell them that he's in foster care.

"They don't know what foster care is, and I have to explain to them," James said. "I just don't want them to feel bad for me."

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with James at the Main Event in North Austin. The staff was so kind and allowed him to play all the games he wanted. One of the workers, Emonni, even allowed James to choose any prize he wanted in the prize room. He went home with a Game Boy!

Something that brings James joy is helping others.

"I don't know why, I'm just always asking people if they need help and helping when I get the chance," James said.

James is also excited about getting a job. He currently stays in the Dallas area and is interested in trying to get a job at the Red Oak Chick-Fil-A.

"Sometimes, I cut yards in the summer," James said. "I'm old enough to get a job now, so I'm going to try to get a job."

To learn more about James or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

