An unbreakable bond: Sibling Trio in Austin looking for a family to adopt them together

In this week's Forever Families, KVUE highlights Imani, Zoey and Kylon who have to get adopted together.

AUSTIN, Texas — Give these three siblings a playground and their imaginations will run wild.

Imani, Zoey and Kylon share an unbreakable bond and it shows when they are together, whether they are completing obstacle courses or playing games on that playground.

While they need to be adopted together, each deserves a spotlight of their own.

Imani

Imani is the oldest and the quietest of his siblings. The 10-year-old is the protector of his family and will always look out for them. He is also thoughtful and intelligent, so naturally, his favorite subject in school is writing.

When he has free time, Imani loves being outside riding bikes, going on walks and hanging out at the park. On a rainy day, he's good at watching sports and movies or playing board games.

Imani loves sports, particularly football, and hopes to play professionally one day.

He has a great smile, infectious laugh, and gets along well with other kids and adults! While he likes school, his future family should be willing to help him overcome any hurdles he may face.

Zoey

Zoey, the middle sibling, has an unbelievably creative mind. The 9-year-old loves to color, write and make up her own games to play! At the interview, she created a counting game that allowed everyone around her to participate, even KVUE's Tori Larned.

She is energetic and loves a good conversation. She spends a lot of time outside riding her bike, singing so the mountains can hear and dancing like nobody is watching. Although, she loves ballet and would love to take classes.

Zoey loves math and science, but it would not hurt if she had some extra help with her assignments. Her perfect family will be positive and supportive. Zoey will benefit from continued support in processing her feelings.

Kylon

Kylon is a sweet, active go-getter! The 4-year-old is a bundle of energy and curiosity. At the interview, he loved looking at the camera and checking out the microphone.

Challenge him in a race or game, or even just watching cartoons and he will welcome you to join him with open arms. Of course, you will likely find his siblings by his side because they are a close-knit group.

When he wants something low-key to do, he likes coloring, playing video games that involve sports, or playing with his toy trucks.

Mic check...one two...one two..



This sibling trio had to make sure their interview went perfect for when it airs on #ForeverFamilies tomorrow morning!! After all, they are sharing their story in hopes of getting adopted. Catch it tomorrow from 5-7 a.m. on @KVUE #DaybreakATX pic.twitter.com/ZyJaZ7xoPD — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) January 13, 2021

Just like his big brother, Kylon loves football and helps Imani practice. They will go outside and toss the football back and forth. He and his sister like to race.

He is a smart cookie who attended a Head Start program during the school year. When asked what his favorite topic was at daycare, he said "toys!"

PHOTOS: Meet siblings Imani, Zoey and Kylon 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Together, the three kids need a family who will love them unconditionally and be a positive role model in their lives. This family will make sure they grow both at home and in school. Imani, Zoey and Kylon are bound for greatness in life, and just need a family to keep the energetic bunch motivated to reach for the stars.

To learn more about Imani, Zoey and Kylon or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.