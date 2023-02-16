'They're everything to me' | Four siblings in foster care hoping to be adopted together

These four siblings love playing outside, animals and each other.

AUSTIN, Texas — A sibling bond can be unbreakable, especially if you have endured some really challenging things together.

This group of four siblings is currently in Texas foster care and taking things one day at a time, still trying to process everything happening around them.

Helena is the oldest at 15 years old. Aidan is 13. He felt shy about being in the filming and interview portion of this piece but was okay being in the photographs. Zoeline is nine years old, and Zeus is eight.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with the group at the Austin Zoo. The zoo staff was so kind and welcoming to the siblings, even allowing each of them to pick out their own stuffed animals!

"I love animals so much!" Zoeline said. "I love their tails, their bushy tails."

Each child is at a different age with different personalities.

Zeus loved making wolf sounds throughout the zoo tour, and he loves collecting coins. Aidan peacefully listened to music and enjoyed looking at the animals.

Helena opened up about why their sibling bond is so strong because of hard moments from their past.

"They're everything to me. Like, without them, I wouldn't be able to live life anymore," Helena said. "I was always there to protect them, you know? I always made sure they were fed and always had something to do. I kind of see them as my kids instead of like siblings."

To learn more about these siblings or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

