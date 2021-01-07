14-year-old artist hopes for clean slate with adopted family

In this week's Forever Families, we introduce you to Harli. She is looking for a family that will support her dreams.

AUSTIN, Texas — Life is not all about painting inside the lines. It is about creating and following your own path.

At just 14 years old, Harli is all about being herself. She described herself as "weird, goofy, awesome" – and that is just how she likes it.

Her passion is art. She loves painting, drawing and music. She even spent the day with professional artist Amanda Lee Jones at her art studio in Central Austin to help build her skills.

"It's relaxing," Harli said as she learned new art techniques.

When she is not putting paint on the canvas, Harli likes to run track, watch TV and hang out with friends. Her open-minded personality helps her get along with anyone!

Harli is a country girl at heart and hopes her adoptive family is interested in country music and living on or regularly visiting a farm full of livestock "pets" such as cows, horses, pigs and rabbits. Anything outdoors, sign Harli up!

Harli is such a ray of sunshine, it makes sense she is painting a sunflower! She is a country gal at heart and she hopes to find a forever family who will support her. Check out Harli's story tomorrow morning on @KVUE #DaybreakATX @PFCatx pic.twitter.com/uktsDnkrqI — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) June 30, 2021

What makes her so special though is her caring nature and passion to help others.

When she grows up, she wants to be a firefighter like her biological dad. She even took part in a junior firefighter program.

"We usually get to hand out stuff, and they get to put on big coats used for firefighters," Harli said.

She is honest, takes accountability for her actions and will always strive to tell the truth. She wants to find a forever family to support her as she grows.

"I want them to be supportive. Very supportive," Harli said.

Who exactly is Harli's ideal family? She would love to have more siblings, especially brothers. And while she is excited to find a permanent home, she hopes they still take her to visit her biological family.

To learn more about Harli or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Head to kvue.com/ForeverFamilies to see more features.