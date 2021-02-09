Central Texas teen hoping to hit a hole-in-one with his forever family

Gabriel, 15, is looking for a loving family to adopt him.

AUSTIN, Texas — A game of mini golf is always a great way to get to know someone. Gabriel, a social and active 15-year-old hoping to find a family to adopt him, was all about some friendly competition.

He and KVUE's Tori Larned headed out to Dreamland in Dripping Springs to face off on the course.

Gabriel has a lot of energy, which he loves to burn through with sports like football, parkour and hanging out with friends.

"I just like being active," Gabriel said.

He was jumping all over the park, in between tying Larned in mini golf and beating her in basketball Connect Four.

He was a great sport who offered up high fives and helped pick up when the games were over.

As Gabriel puts it, he is very active, but he has lazy days too where he watches TV or reads a lot of books – too many to count. His favorite genre is fantasy!

"I love fantasy, like powers and magic," he said.

Heading into ninth grade, Gabriel is set on being a veterinarian when he grows up. He loves all animals and knows he wants to make a career out of helping them.

"Have you ever seen those SPCA commercials? Every time they came on, I would always cry. So, I guess as I got older, I started liking animals," he said.

Gabriel is polite, engaging and gets along well with others.

While he is very independent and tries to take on difficult situations alone, he would love a patient family to help support him. He would also do well in a family that is fun and outgoing.

He thinks he would make a great role model if he had siblings. And he hopes his future family has a pet too!

To learn more about Gabriel or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.