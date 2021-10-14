9-year-old with special needs keeping his heart open for a forever family

"He always makes us laugh. He is the joker of the house," Efren's supervisor said.

BUDA, Texas — Everyone knows the saying, "Actions speak louder than words." That is the perfect way to describe Efren, a silly, happy and adventurous 9-year-old boy searching for his forever family.

Efren has some developmental delays that limit his speech, but that does not stop him from communicating with those around him or living life to the fullest!

He spent one rainy morning this week playing with KVUE's Tori Larned at the Hays Communities YMCA. His creative side shined, whether he was building things out of blocks and Plah-Doh or coloring outside of the lines.

When it is not so rainy, Efren would rather be outside riding his bike, swimming and playing with friends.

His supervisor said he lights up any room he is in.

"He is fun to have around. He always makes us laugh. He is the joker of the house," Steven Lopez said.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Efren 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Efren works really well with others and never hesitates to share his belongings. He also gets excited when he accomplishes something. While at the YMCA, he jumped for excitement as he read a book he liked and gave Larned a high five when they finished a project.

Efren needs a positive forever family who will support his victories, no matter how big or small.

He is diagnosed with epilepsy and experiences some developmental delays. But he can sing his ABCs and repeat numbers with guidance, and he understands basic concepts of colors, shapes and categories. Efren communicates through a combination of words, verbalizations and gestures.

His family should provide him a patient and stable environment where their expectations for him are clear.

"He will need that one-on-one attention with a family," Lopez said.

The best part of all: whoever welcomes Efren into their family can expect a lot of hugs and a heart filled with plenty of love to share.

To learn more about Efren or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.