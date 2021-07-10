11-year-old says he'd be 'really happy and excited' to find supportive forever family

Devin is a master architect with Legos. Now, he wants to build a life with a family who will adopt him.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking at thousands of Lego pieces within his grasp, 11-year-old Devin has all he needs to let his imagination run wild!

Devin's creative and mathematic mind makes him the perfect architect and creator of spectacular things. And his kindness, laughter and smarts make him the sweetest boy.

When he adventured to Bricks & Minifigs with KVUE's Tori Larned, Devin was the best teammate, helping teach others all about Legos and unique things to build with them.

He loves figuring out these same things with his friends.

"They are funny and silly. I'm funny and silly too," Devin said.

He also loves playing sports like football and soccer, video games involving sports and learning at school. His favorite subjects are math and science.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Devin 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

While he has a good way to go before college, he thinks he would make a great architect.

Devin is excited about the thought of finding a family who will have fun building things and playing with him, but he also wants a family to support him.

"I'd be really happy and excited. I'd finally be like...'YES,'" Devin said.

He hopes his family will let him have a pet lizard. He would also love some siblings who will hang out with him.

To learn more about Devin or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.