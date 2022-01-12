This 12-year-old boy is patiently waiting to find his forever family

Devin loves playing sports and reading.

AUSTIN, Texas — Waiting in foster care to be adopted can feel like an endless process, but one young boy has chosen to remain positive during this time of waiting.

Devin, 12, always shows up with a smile on his face.

"I'm joyful and playful," Devin said.

Devin entered into foster care a few years ago and currently lives in a group home. He said when he first entered into the system, it was frightening.

"It was kind of scary. But I kind of thought of ways I could like, fix that. So I thought of a way where I can get it out of my mind," Devin said. "So, I was like, 'Why not try sports for once?'"

For this Forever Families shoot, Devin had the pleasure of spending the morning with the Austin Spurs basketball team. He was even able to have a special one-on-one moment with one of the players.

Justin Kier shared a personal story from his own childhood, telling Devin that he knows what he's going through.

"My family had a tragedy as well, and I had to go through that process of kind of – you know, I had my grandparents there for me, but you now, it's always different not having a mom and dad," Kier said. "But you got a gift, man. You got a real good gift. I can see it here on the court, but I can also see it in your smile. You look like you have a lot of joy and you're outgoing.

The Austin Spurs immediately embraced Devin and made him feel at home.

Devin loves staying active by playing sports. He also likes reading and playing video games.

To learn more about Devin or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

