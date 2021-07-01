'Your family never gets left behind': Two brothers stick together in search of a forever home

In this week's Forever Families, Darryl, 11, and Tracy, 14, look for a loving and caring family to welcome the pair into their home forever.

AUSTIN, Texas — Playing superheroes in the park together is a past time Darryl and Tracy would not trade for anything. Family means everything to them.

"Your family never gets left behind," Tracy said.

The brothers are on this journey to find a forever family together. Tracy, 14, likes to read comics and together, he and Darryl, 11, keep each other company by acting like superheroes, often on the playground.

Both love the Black Panther. However, Tracy also loves Spiderman and hopes to someday get a role as the superhero on television.

"They save the day, they save lives. They fight crime and never give up," Tracy said.

Darryl on the other hand wants to help protect people in a different way. He wants to join the Army.

He is a very active kid who likes to spend as much time as possible outside riding bikes, running and jumping on the trampoline.

At the end of the day, they are both still young and have much time to decide. What matters to them now is doing well in school, playing sports and treating people with care and respect.

Both of them really enjoy science. Tracy enjoys football. Darryl likes making others laugh.

While they will be okay as long as they have each other, they could use a family that is funny, caring and patient to guide them on the way.

The brothers need a structured, patient, and supportive environment at home and school. They will also thrive with one-on-one attention.

After all, superheroes could use a sidekick.

Tracy and Darryl have a sister, Darleesia, who would not be a part of this adoption, but they share a close bond with her. Tracy feels protective of his sister, while Darryl feels encouraged by his sister's progress and looks up to her.

It is important that this relationship is maintained when the brothers are adopted.

To learn more about Darryl and Tracy or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.