Confidence is key: Central Texas teen awaiting adoption uses dancing as her outlet

In this week's Forever Families, Criselda, or "CC," and KVUE's Tori Larned busted out their dance moves at The Dance Spot in Round Rock.

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to dancing, Criselda, or "CC," has all the right moves. She radiates confidence on the dance floor and in her life.

Now she is just searching for a forever family who will take her in and let her shine bright.

"Finding a family would make me happy because I would have fun all the time," CC told KVUE's Tori Larned after their dance lesson at The Dance Spot in Round Rock.

Her favorite types of music are R&B and hip-hop. She could dance to those all day long. She also has a great voice, so she may belt out a song every once in a while.

CC is outgoing, energetic and friendly. A lot of the time, she's trying out new tricks on her Heelys. She also enjoys basketball, swimming, riding her bike and going for walks.

This 13-year-old loves stimulating her mind by coloring and working on puzzles. In school, her favorite subject is math because she excels at it.

CC said her perfect family would be one with parents, very young siblings, an older sibling and a pug! She said she would make a great sister.

"Because I am nice," she said.

While CC can dance to the beat of her own drum, she hopes her future family supports each other as they journey through life together.

To learn more about CC or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about becoming a foster or adoptive parent, Foster Community is hosting an information session Saturday, Oct. 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Georgetown. Visit the Foster Community website to learn more. Registration is required.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.