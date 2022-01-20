Sweet teen girl looking for her forever family

"Butter" loves planting things, being outside, showing affection and cooking.

AUSTIN, Texas — There really is something magical about planting a seed and watching it grow. That's exactly how 17-year-old Jhanique sees herself too.

"It makes me happy, seeing how I'm growing," Jhanique said.

While her real name is Jhanique, she has gone by "Butter" since she was a kid. It's a nickname her biological mom came up with when she was little.

"My mom, she named me 'Butter' when I was one because I was a chunky baby. I looked like a turkey," she said.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Butter at Urban Roots Farm in Austin. Urban Roots is a nonprofit organization that helps youth find leadership by planting and farming. They also help to fill the gaps for those who don't have access to fresh food on a daily basis.

A green thumb herself, Butter carefully planted a batch of seeds, tucking each of them in.

'"I just love the outdoors, very peaceful, very quiet. It's good to make sure your mental health is still good," Jhanique said.

She is a young lady full of self-awareness and compassion – qualities she hopes she can share with a forever family.

"I'm a very peaceful, very kind, very helpful, very, very sweet girl." Butter told KVUE.

She would love to have a lot of siblings and animals, along with loving parents to take care of her.

To learn more about Butter or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.