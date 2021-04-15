Austin-area teen hopes community will help her get adopted by loving family

In this week's Forever Families, meet Shant'e, a 16-year-old book worm and theater lover.

AUSTIN, Texas — It takes a lot of confidence for someone to get on a stage, embrace a new role and push their limits. That is what makes Shant'e so special.

The 16-year-old lives and breathes theater, a place where she can escape and be whoever she wants to be. She is a perfect fit for a family who will support her dreams.

"I'm pretty good at acting ... like acting has been with me since the beginning of life," Shant'e said.

Shant'e also lets her mind wonder through the ocean of books she reads.

Her favorite genre is Manga and is inspired to learn more about Japanese and Korean cultures.

If it is not already clear, this smart and vibrant girl has a creative mind. She enjoys writing poetry and hopes to create her own YouTube channel someday.

"She has unbounded dreams and goals, and she believes the world offers a huge landscape of possibilities for her to explore. She is optimistic about her future," according to the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

When it comes to school, Shant'e is on top of that, too. She hopes to become a veterinarian when she grows up and is already taking the courses in high school to prepare herself.

Though Shant'e’s aspirations for herself soar high, her wishes for a forever family are modest.

"Same sense of humor, honest and just to love me unconditionally," she said.

She likes to imagine fun activities with them, like going out to eat and going shopping (for anything, really, but her favorites are skin care products, make-up and scented soap). She has a huge heart for animals and would love to have her own husky … or horses!

Shant'e admits sometimes she has her problems – like most teens – but she responds well to redirection and an open conversation about the reasons behind the expectations.

If Shant'e could tell her forever family reading this right now one thing, she said "I am a great kid, I struggle sometimes though, but I do try my best."

To learn more about Shant'e or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.