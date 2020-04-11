The Austin Adoption Day celebration will be held virtually due to COVID-19

31 children will find their "forever families" on Thursday, Nov. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — This year the 19th annual Austin Adoption Day event will be held virtually on Thursday, Nov. 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 children who have been in foster care will become permanent members of a new family in this virtual day of celebration.

The "Wizard of Oz" themed celebration is normally held at the Gardner Betts Juvenile Justice Center, but this year, 24 families will be connected to Travis County judges via Zoom to perform their adoptions remotely.

“These families will realize their goal of adoption while enjoying a day filled with love, hope, some tears, and many smiles. It is a day to celebrate these children and families while also creating an awareness of hundreds of children still waiting to find their forever homes in the Region 7 (Central Texas) area,” said Holly Benningfield, Region 7 Adoption Program Director.

While the event will be held virtually, it will retain its "No Place Like Home" feel with Wizard of Oz characters joining the judges on their benches. Balloons and gifts will be delivered to each family's home.

November is National Adoption Month, and Austin Adoption Day is part of the nationwide effort to celebrate families that are welcoming new members from foster care and to draw attention to the continuing need for foster and adoptive homes.

There are more than 2,900 children in Texas and 55 in Travis County waiting to be adopted.