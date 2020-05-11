Foster Care to Family: 31 children adopted in Travis County; sibling duo shares their journey

During Travis County Adoption Day Nov. 5, 31 children will be adopted by 24 different families.

AUSTIN, Texas — It was not an easy journey for two children who navigated the Travis County foster care system for years, but on Thursday, they can leave those thoughts behind as they officially join 29 other children in the county getting adopted.

Tra'von, 14, jumped between four foster homes growing up before landing in his current home with the Bruce family. Despite having an immediate connection with them, uncertainty and a wall always followed him.

"I never felt safe, like with other families," he said. "It becomes the point where you just might as well not make friends."

However, as time went by, the Bruce's love grew clearer, and so did the realization that this would be his home forever.

"It was super exciting and almost made me cry because I actually had a family," Tra'von said.

Those tears stemmed from knowing the terrifying thoughts about the uncertainty of his future would exist no more. How would he create a life for himself when he aged out of the system? Was he going to be homeless when he hit 18?

"I thought of like having to take care of myself even though I don't have the experience to do it yet. It was super. It was super scary," he said.

The Bruce family is made up of parents Dean and Alissa, and their three biological children.

Bruce grew up knowing he always wanted to adopt children. Alissa supported his dream to welcome these children into their family.

They first welcomed Tra'von into their homes last year. Knowing they did not want to separate siblings, shortly after, his 4-year-old sister Riley joined them.

"It's just more additions to the family, like more people you can go to and count on," Dean said.

Tra'von could have been adopted earlier, but knowing they were adopting Riley too, the Bruce family wanted to wait until Adoption Day to make it official.

"I think also for us, it's a completion of a journey," Dean said.

"We're in it because kids need us," Alissa added.

Tra'von and Riley are two of 31 children getting adopted by 24 families on Travis County's 19th annual Adoption Day. This happens every November during National Adoption Month.

The Bruce's adoptions can be live streamed on Zoom, Thursday, Nov. 5 at 11:15 a.m.

To learn more about Travis County Adoption Day virtual event, click here.

Both Tra'von and Riley were in the Heart Gallery during their time in foster care. Every week, KVUE highlights children in the Heart Gallery still looking for their forever homes. Read more about them at kvue.com/foreverfamilies.

Williamson County's adoption day events will be held in-person on Friday, Nov. 6.