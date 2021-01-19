Austinite offers virtual cooking classes for adults and kids

The weekly classes offer healthy recipes that parents can do with their children.

AUSTIN, Texas — Virtual events and classes have become a popular way to pass the time and learn something new during the pandemic.

With parents spending a lot more time at home with their kids, Austinite and mom Collette Simko-Knauss has found a new passion. Every week, she and her 4-year-old son head to the kitchen to teach virtual cooking classes.

Simko-Knauss has a nutrition certificate and a cookbook, but the idea to teach weekly classes was inspired by children.

"A few months before the pandemic started, I started just doing some just free classes at my son's school and the children actually paid attention," said Simko-Knauss.

So, she decided to start her own virtual cooking series for adults and children. The classes cater to those, like her, who have food allergies. The children's classes are based off of what her son is able to do.

"I'll give him something and say, 'Show me what you're going to do with this,' or, 'Let me demonstrate what you should do with this,'" she said. "'And if you can do it, great. If you can't, then we try something else.'"

She said these virtual classes have brought her and her son closer together, and she hopes to encourage other parents to get their kids in the kitchen too.

