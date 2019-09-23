They may not be the catwalks of Paris, but come October 31st, the streets of America come alive with their very own ‘fashion’ show. Competition in the Halloween costume game is fierce, and that means you need to be on the top of your stuff to fight for the “best in the neighborhood” prize. If you’re part of a family or group of friends and are really looking to up your game this year, it’s time to embrace the ‘group’ costume.

The advantages of a group costume are numerous. By adding extra characters to a costume idea, you can turn a tortoise into the tortoise and the hare, change a standalone pig into a visual representation of your favorite children’s story or give your lovely Captain America the back up he needs by forming the galaxy’s greatest band of defenders.

Another idea to make your costume idea stand out from the crowd is to utilize kids and pets. As many celebrities have already demonstrated, adding a baby’s cuteness into the equation can be the difference between a mediocre attempt and one that the neighbors can’t help but swoon over.

We’ve put together a list of our 10 favorite Halloween costume ideas for families. From choices for family units with babies to others with a focus on teens, no matter who you’ve got in your party this Halloween, we’ve got a costume to ensure your group looks great.

1. Bees and Beekeeper

How cute is this?! Get the whole family together for a bee-themed Halloween costume. Mom or dad can be the “bee keeper,” while all the kids can be buzzy bees. These costumes are available in a variety of sizes, from baby to adult, and will certainly put a smile on your neighbors’ faces.

2. Peachi Cosplay Family Halloween Costume

If you’re searching for a cheap and easy costume for the whole family, look no further than the Peachi Cosplay Family Halloween Costume. With these sets, you and your family can reenact the ever popular Where’s Waldo? books. The children’s and men’s versions of the costume include a shirt, a pair of glasses and a hat. The women’s version has the same three items plus a pair of long, red-striped socks.

Buy: Peachi Cosplay Family Halloween Costume $24.99

3. iROLEWIN Family Shark Costumes

Baaaaaby shark, do do do do do do! If you are a parent to small children, you know this song all too well. Put that knowledge to good use by dressing as the baby shark gang this Halloween. This set includes five shark capes with matching masks in five different colors, including blue, green, pink, yellow and rose. The masks can fit both children and adults, and the capes come complete with a 3D shark fin.

Buy: iROLEWIN Family Shark Costumes

4. TStars Ketchup, Mustard & Sweet Relish Matching Family Set

Whether it’s your baby’s first Halloween or you need something super simple at the last minute, you can’t beat this condiment set from TStars. The pack includes one yellow mustard t-shirt, one red ketchup t-shirt and one green relish onesie. Pair the t-shirts with jeans, and you’ll have a perfectly cute and complete matching family costume for Halloween. Alternatively, dive a little bit further into the theme and make bottle top hats to jazz up the costume.

Buy: TStars Condiments Matching Family Set $39.95

5. Stranger Things Group Costume

No matter who your favorite character is, you and your family are guaranteed a great time and plenty of admiration dressed as the kids from Stranger Things. Character options in the set include Eleven, Dustin and Steve. And, if you do want to get the adults involved, why not buy a Jim Hopper or Joyce Byers outfit. Or, for really putting a chill down everyone’s spine, have the adult jump out of a bush dressed as the demogorgon.

6. Crayola Crayons

Whether you’re a family or you have a group of friends who want to dress alike this Halloween, you can’t beat the classic Crayon costume. Available in a range of colors and sizes, this costume comes with a foam tunic and a crayon top hat to complete the look. As an added bonus, this is a great costume for people in colder climates as it can easily be layered over warm pants and a coat.

7. Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf

If you’re a family of four, you miss out on all the great trios, but you can take advantage of this fun costume foursome. The three little pigs and the big bad wolf is a story nearly everyone knows, making it a great costume for kids and adults alike. As an added bonus, several different versions of the pig and wolf costumes are available, so you can pick whichever one you like the most and best fits your budget.

8. The Incredibles

For families big and small, the Incredibles make a great choice for creating a group costume. These animated superheroes each have their own power that your family can demonstrate at every door you visit. Alternatively, perfect your superhero stance to impress all the neighbors. When you order through Halloweencostumes.com, these outfits all come with the necessary red jumpsuit and mask.

9. Avengers Assemble

This year’s most popular costume will surely be based on this year’s hottest film, Avengers Endgame. Whether your kids want to be Thor, Captain America or Iron Man, there’s a costume to suit your tastes. Put the whole family in a Marvel costume, and you’ll be able to assemble the Avengers in no time this Halloween. Each costume comes in a variety of sizes and includes everything you need to pull off the superhero look.

10. Frozen Costume Set

Since its original release, Frozen has been the basis for the ultimate costume for hundreds of thousands of little girls and boys. This Halloween, thanks to the upcoming sequel, children singing “Let it Go” are about to invade doorsteps everywhere. But you’re going to one up the competition by dressing the entire family as Frozen characters. The set includes options for Olaf, Anna, Elsa and even Kristoff.