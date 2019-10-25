AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro is offering a safe way to get home from Halloween festivities on Oct. 26 and 31 by extending the hours of service for several of their routes.

Routes 980 and 985 of the MetroExpress service will extend their hours until 2:30 a.m. on the two days.

Route 980 operates on MoPac from Howard Station and route 985 runs from Leander to downtown. A single ride on MetroExpress is $3.50 and the Day Pass is $7.

RELATED:

Trick or Treat! 72% of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids

Report: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is currently in development for Disney+

The MetroRapid service will extend routes 801 and 803 until around 2:30 a.m. as well, and many of their high-frequency routes run until midnight.

These two routes run about every 20 minutes. Route 801 runs between North Lamar and South Congress and Route 803 runs from Burnet to South Lamar, both with several stops downtown. A single ride on MetroRapid is $1.25 and the Day Pass is $2.50.

Lastly, CapMetro also offers two late-night services: Night Owl and E-Bus.

There are five Night Owl routes that travel between neighborhoods around Austin and Sixth and Congress that will run every 20 to 30 minutes until 3 a.m. both nights.

RELATED:

Bed Bath & Beyond store removes black jack-o-lanterns after complaints

You have to sign a 40-page waiver and have a safe word before entering the 'world's scariest haunted house'

There are also three E-Bus routes that will run every 10 to 20 minutes between student housing neighborhoods and downtown until 3 a.m. both nights.

The costs for both of these options is $1.25 for a single ride and $2.50 for the Day Pass.

Trips for any of these options can be purchased either with cash or through the CapMetro app. For more details on CapMetro's Halloween services, visit their Halloween Service webpage.

WATCH: CapMetro expands rideshare program

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin airport announces nonstop flights to Paris with tickets as low as $220

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

When her hijab slipped off mid-soccer game, competitors formed a tight circle for privacy

Police identify Round Rock I-35 road rage suspect forced out of truck with tear gas