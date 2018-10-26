AUSTIN — KVUE is a proud sponsor of the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot, which will be held Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 22 at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

You can participate in the five-mile run or one-mile walk, and enjoy the live music, children’s activities, post-run snacks, raffle and runner prizes.

All ticket proceeds go toward the Caritas of Austin, a local non-profit that’s dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness for people in the greater Austin area.

There will be three walks to participate in:

Kids K run 8:45 AM

Timed 5 Mile run 9:30 a.m, un-timed 5 Mile 9:35 a.m.

1 Mile Walk 9:50 a.m.

Join in the fun and get with the Thanksgiving spirit! Click here to get tickets.

