Ellsworth Kelly's "Austin" at Blanton Museum of Art closing for cleaning

Black streaks of mold have developed on the building's exterior.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ellsworth Kelly's beloved "Austin" exhibit at the Blanton Museum of Art is temporarily closing for cleaning.

The Blanton announced Monday that the building is closing because black streaks of mold have developed on the limestone exterior, a "common occurrence on limestone buildings on the UT campus." The museum said rainwater and moisture feed this mold.

The Blanton said it has worked with an architectural conservator to test materials that will safely remove the mold. Once it is removed and the stone is dry, a water-resistant coating will be applied to the building's exterior stone.

The Blanton said the "Austin" building is expected to be closed from Sept. 7 through Nov. 1, though those dates are subject to change.

"Austin" is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visits to the exhibit are included with general museum admission. You can purchase admission tickets here.

