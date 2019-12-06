AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin man has gone viral on social media after making an Instagram page as a "lifestyle influencer" – even though he's "just a construction guy."

Construction worker Omar Madani made the Instagram @justaconstructionguy after learning from his daughter what an influencer is.

Madani took on the challenge of becoming an influencer and began taking posed pictures throughout Austin in his construction gear.

Now, Madani has risen to Internet fame with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Almost all of his 'grams feature him enjoying coffee and food, and he adds clever captions to them, often poking fun at his amateur influencer status.

If you're out of the loop, an influencer is someone who affects or changes the way that other people behave. For example, through their use of social media.

Many followers have responded positively to Madani's feed, calling him their favorite influencer.

