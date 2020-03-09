How to make tissue paper stained glass art

Keep your kids busy with this cute craft!

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough, but it seems a little more difficult right now. It can be hard to keep your kids busy while they stay safe at home.

Each week we're offering parents simple crafts to entertain their kids. This week we create stained glass art, without staining and without glass. We used tissue paper.

The longest part of this craft is cutting up the tissue paper. Other than that, the steps are easy and don't require much assistance.

Here's what you need:

Tissue paper

Black card stock paper

Clear self-adhesive paper (also known as contact paper)

Scissors

Step one:

Pick your shape and draw it on your black paper.

Step two:

Cut on the outside of your drawn shape. The black paper is your outline.

Step three:

Cut small pieces of tissue paper.

Step four:

Open your clear self-adhesive paper and put your shape on it.

Step five:

Add your tissue paper inside the black outline to fill it with color.

Step six:

Put self-adhesive paper on the back of your shape to hold in the tissue paper.

Step seven:

Cut your finished shape.

Step eight:

Hang it on a window!