How to make a unicorn paper bag puppet

This simple craft will keep your little one busy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is tough and it can seem even more difficult right now. It can be hard to find ways to entertain little kids, so KVUE is offering some help.

Every week we're showing some projects to keep kids busy. This week we are making unicorn paper bag puppets – a classic craft that is very easy and affordable.

Obviously, you don't have to make a unicorn. You could make any type of animal or person that you'd like. We looked up pictures for inspiration and direction and also added our own flair.

If you're trying to teach a younger child while you do this craft, it's a great way to introduce shapes, colors and counting.

Here's what you need:

Brown or white paper bag

Colorful paper or felt

Scissors

Glue

Markers

Glitter (optional)

String or yarn (optional)

The only thing we had to buy for this project was the actual bag itself. Everything else came from our craft box. We love an affordable craft.

Step one:

Pick your body color and cut the paper or felt to fit the bag. Glue on the paper or felt.

Step two:

Cut an oval for the nose and mouth. Draw two smaller curved slits for the nose and a smile with marker. Glue the mouth on.

Step three:

Cut out eyes from black paper and glue them on.

Step four:

Create your unicorn horn. You can pick whatever color you want. You can add detail to it, or even glitter. We decided to cut a white horn and color it rainbow with markers. Glue it on after you're done decorating.

Step five:

Add your ears. Our ears were made of two larger felt triangles with smaller purple triangles inside.

Step six:

Make a belly. This is an optional step. My 4-year-old desperately wanted to make a unicorn with a rainbow belly and a belly button, and I'm not going to say no to that.

Step seven:

Add any more detail you want. You could add unicorn hair with some rainbow string. We threw on some glitter polka dots.

