AUSTIN, Texas — While some people have been working from home even before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, for others, the transition hasn't exactly been a smooth one.

Dominick Miserandino, CEO of Inquisitr Media, has run companies out of his Brooklyn home for decades and said a large part of the transition is psychological.

"You're going to be in this apartment or house for weeks more, according to every projection, so let us psychologically make sure we have this place of work and this place of peace," Miserandino said.

First, Miserandino said to schedule everything.

"Every single thing I do is scheduled – the meetings, the breaks, any moment I can," Miserandino said.

Miserandino also said to make sure you keep a separate corner or space for just your work or else you'll struggle to find balance.

"You're judged on your productivity each day, you feel a little more pressure, so make sure it's separate and you're aware of it," Miserandino said.

Other tips include continuing to dress up as you usually would and taking pride in the set up of your webcam calls. But, lastly, Miserandino said to show grace with others during this process.

"You have to have that grace and understanding that they're suffering too, so people I find are a little more reactionary, a little more nervous," Miserandino said.

